Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.57

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.57 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 72.25 ($0.88). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.89), with a volume of 44,246 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Lookers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

In related news, insider Paul Van der Burgh acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($11,905.93). Also, insider Duncan McPhee sold 22,331 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88), for a total value of £16,078.32 ($19,694.17).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.