Loop Capital Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $22.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Big Lots stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $619.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

