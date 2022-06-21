Lou Reese Purchases 100,000 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) Chairman Lou Reese purchased 100,000 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 51,737,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,957,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lou Reese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lou Reese purchased 4,807 shares of Vaxxinity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $17,209.06.

VAXX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 676,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $5,619,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

