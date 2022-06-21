LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 30,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 568,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

