LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.65

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.65 and traded as high as $37.48. LTC Properties shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 5,635 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (NYSE:LTC)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.