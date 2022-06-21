LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.65

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.65 and traded as high as $37.48. LTC Properties shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 5,635 shares changing hands.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $9,948,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

