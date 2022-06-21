LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

