Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 10.9% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 18.48 and last traded at 18.44. 455,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,968,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $33,703,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

