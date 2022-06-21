Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.88.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $278.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.