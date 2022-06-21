Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently:

6/16/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $365.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $345.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $440.00 to $377.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $491.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00.

6/3/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $344.00 to $304.00.

5/26/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $339.00.

5/23/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $487.00 to $440.00.

4/28/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

LULU opened at $278.13 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average is $336.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

