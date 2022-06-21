Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
