LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.78. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($831.58) to €815.00 ($857.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($857.89) to €830.00 ($873.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

