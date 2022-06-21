Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.68. 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)
Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (LYT)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.