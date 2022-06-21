Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE MAC opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 87,100 shares of company stock worth $977,840. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $51,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

