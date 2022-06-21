MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 512,472 shares.The stock last traded at $12.88 and had previously closed at $12.56.
MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 362.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 497,573 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
