MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 478,313 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.56.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.07.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
