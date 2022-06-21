MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 478,313 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

