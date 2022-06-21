Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 157,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,507,890 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $9.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Magnite by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in Magnite by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 52.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

