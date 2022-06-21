Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

Get Magnum Goldcorp alerts:

About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.