Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $11.71. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGYR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.