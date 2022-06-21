Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

