Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.57.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
