Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.