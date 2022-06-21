Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $89.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

