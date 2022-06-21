Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $89.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.83% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
