Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Purchases $22,528.94 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 10,382 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $22,528.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,434,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,682,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wexford Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Wexford Capital Lp bought 5,100 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $11,373.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Wexford Capital Lp bought 25,102 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,989.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,267. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 431,626 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

