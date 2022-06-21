Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $10.70. Manchester United shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 42,235 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $604.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

