Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 161,000 shares trading hands.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

