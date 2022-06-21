Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $12.41. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 19,310 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

The company has a market cap of $226.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Manning & Napier by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manning & Napier by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.