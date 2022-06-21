Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.89

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.89 and traded as low as C$25.71. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.04, with a volume of 90,713 shares traded.

MFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2091686 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

