Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.10. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 120,563 shares.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $809.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.70.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.