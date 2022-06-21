Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MCS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $451.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marcus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

