MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in MarineMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

