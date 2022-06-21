Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.13 ($2.52).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 142.75 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.10. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

