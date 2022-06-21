Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.98. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

