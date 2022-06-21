Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.37. 259,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,300,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

MQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,253,000. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 520,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

