Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.22).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Marston's alerts:

LON MARS opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 50.71 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 95.75 ($1.17). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32.

In related news, insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($139,637.43).

Marston’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.