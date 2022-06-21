Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $299.92

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $299.92 and last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 21780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.56.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.80.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.45 and a 200 day moving average of $378.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.