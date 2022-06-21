Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.60.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after buying an additional 508,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

