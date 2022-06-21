MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $41.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

