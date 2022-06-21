MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $41.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.