Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $5.10. 19,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 492,818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Matrix Service by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Matrix Service by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 378,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.