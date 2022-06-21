Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.62

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 121078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $11,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.