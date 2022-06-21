Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 484.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.