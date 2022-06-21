McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

