McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.