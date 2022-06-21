mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.77

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as low as C$2.70. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 14,402 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDF. National Bankshares lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.30.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.