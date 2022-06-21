Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 464 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of LON MDC opened at GBX 446.60 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.05. Mediclinic International has a 1 year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.20 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of Mediclinic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($89,661.93).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

