Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGYGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

