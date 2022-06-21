MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after buying an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

