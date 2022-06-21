Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.98) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

