Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $13.62. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 34,567 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

