Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $13.62. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 34,567 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $882.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.