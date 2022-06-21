MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $187.69

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €187.69 ($197.57) and traded as low as €156.80 ($165.05). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €158.15 ($166.47), with a volume of 794,903 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.69.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

